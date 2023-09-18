Letuchiy Korabl
–
The Tsar is having his daughter Zabava marry a charmingly handsome and a handsomely charming Paul, a rich heir and a foreign fancy pants. However, it's a bit of a challenge, since Zabava wants a marriage of love, not of calculation. Her unexpected encounter with sailor Ivan, a simpleton yet an honest and endearing guy, messes up Paul's plans of snatching the crown. Deeply in love with the princess, Ivan enlists help from the residents of an enchanted forest to build a Flying Ship which would then take him and his beloved away. The brave sailor is in for serious confrontation with the sneaky Paul, who's using dark magic to bring his unwanted opponent down. However, true love is going to win this battle: with the evil mastermind punished, Ivan and Zabava step aboard the magic Flying Ship and set sail towards a new common dream of theirs.