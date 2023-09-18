Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Letuchiy Korabl - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Letuchiy Korabl. Trailer

Letuchiy Korabl. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 18 September 2023
Letuchiy Korabl – The Tsar is having his daughter Zabava marry a charmingly handsome and a handsomely charming Paul, a rich heir and a foreign fancy pants. However, it's a bit of a challenge, since Zabava wants a marriage of love, not of calculation. Her unexpected encounter with sailor Ivan, a simpleton yet an honest and endearing guy, messes up Paul's plans of snatching the crown. Deeply in love with the princess, Ivan enlists help from the residents of an enchanted forest to build a Flying Ship which would then take him and his beloved away. The brave sailor is in for serious confrontation with the sneaky Paul, who's using dark magic to bring his unwanted opponent down. However, true love is going to win this battle: with the evil mastermind punished, Ivan and Zabava step aboard the magic Flying Ship and set sail towards a new common dream of theirs.
4.8 Letuchiy Korabl
Letuchiy Korabl Fairy Tale, 2024, Russia
Now You See Me 3 - trailer in russian 02:24
Now You See Me 3  trailer in russian
Buratino - основной trailer 01:44
Buratino  основной trailer
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida - trailer 01:55
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida  trailer
Imaginary - trailer 02:04
Imaginary  trailer
Dracula: A Love Tale - trailer in russian 02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale  trailer in russian
Pervyy na Olimpe - trailer 02:01
Pervyy na Olimpe  trailer
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster - trailer in russian 00:37
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster  trailer in russian
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian 01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man  trailer in russian
Cinderella's Curse - trailer 01:43
Cinderella's Curse  trailer
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom - teaser 00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom  teaser
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more