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Ninja Assassin. TV spot 1
Ninja Assassin. TV spot 1
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Publication date: 22 October 2009
Ninja Assassin
– A young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him, leading to a confrontation with a fellow ninja from the clan.
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Ninja Assassin
Action, 2009, USA
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