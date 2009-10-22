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Ninja Assassin - TV spot 1
Kinoafisha Trailers Ninja Assassin. TV spot 1

Ninja Assassin. TV spot 1

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Publication date: 22 October 2009
Ninja Assassin – A young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him, leading to a confrontation with a fellow ninja from the clan.
7.0 Ninja Assassin
Ninja Assassin Action, 2009, USA
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