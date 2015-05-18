Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Steve Jobs - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Steve Jobs. Teaser

Steve Jobs. Teaser

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 18 May 2015
Steve Jobs – Steve Jobs takes us behind the scenes of the digital revolution, to paint a portrait of the man at its epicenter. The story unfolds backstage at three iconic product launches, ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the iMac.
6.9 Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs Biography, Drama, 2015, USA
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg - trailer 01:15
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg  trailer
Rowing for Gold - trailer 02:01
Rowing for Gold  trailer
Die, My Love - trailer in russian 00:58
Die, My Love  trailer in russian
Mazhor v Dubae - trailer 2 01:42
Mazhor v Dubae  trailer 2
My Pet Dragon - trailer 02:43
My Pet Dragon  trailer
Now You See Me 3 - trailer 2 02:24
Now You See Me 3  trailer 2
Aviator - trailer 2 02:25
Aviator  trailer 2
Levsha - trailer 01:15
Levsha  trailer
Avatar 3 - trailer in russian 02:34
Avatar 3  trailer in russian
Zootopia 2 - trailer 2 02:19
Zootopia 2  trailer 2
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more