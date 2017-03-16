Menu
Megan Leavey. Trailer

Publication date: 16 March 2017
Megan Leavey – Based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.
7.1 Megan Leavey
Megan Leavey Drama, 2017, USA
