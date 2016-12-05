Menu
The Great Escape. Trailer

Publication date: 5 December 2016
The Great Escape – Allied prisoners of war plan for several hundred of their number to escape from a German camp during World War II.
8.2 The Great Escape
The Great Escape Adventure, Drama, War, 1963, USA
