Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Puzzled Love. Trailer
Puzzled Love. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 25 November 2011
Puzzled Love
– After getting off to a rocky start, two exchange students in Barcelona -- Sun and Lucas -- find themselves falling in love. With only a year to be together, they're determined to make it the happiest one of their lives.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer с закадровым переводом
6.0
Puzzled Love
Romantic, Comedy, 2010, Spain
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
01:08
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer
02:07
Firefly
trailer
00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe
teaser-trailer
02:25
Avatar 3
trailer
01:40
Vniz
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
00:54
Gorynych
teaser-trailer
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree