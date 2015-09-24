Menu
Truth. Trailer
Truth. Trailer
Publication date: 24 September 2015
Truth
– Newsroom drama detailing the 2004 CBS 60 Minutes report investigating then-President George W. Bush's military service, and the subsequent firestorm of criticism that cost anchor Dan Rather and producer Mary Mapes their careers.
6.8
Truth
Biography, Drama, 2015, USA
