Truth. Trailer

Publication date: 24 September 2015
Truth – Newsroom drama detailing the 2004 CBS 60 Minutes report investigating then-President George W. Bush's military service, and the subsequent firestorm of criticism that cost anchor Dan Rather and producer Mary Mapes their careers.
Truth Biography, Drama, 2015, USA
