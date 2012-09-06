Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Behold the Lamb. Trailer
Behold the Lamb. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 6 September 2012
Behold the Lamb
– Behold the Lamb is darkly comic road movie that follows Eddie, a fifty year old overweight and depressed accountant and Liz, a young tearaway as they travel across Northern Ireland to pick up a lamb.
Expand
Share trailer
6.0
Behold the Lamb
Drama, 2011, Great Britain
00:37
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
trailer in russian
01:41
Hell House LLC: Lineage
trailer in russian
01:46
Moment istiny
trailer 2
01:15
Levsha
trailer
02:43
My Pet Dragon
trailer
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
01:40
Here
trailer in russian
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
02:21
Finnick 2
trailer 2
01:43
Cinderella's Curse
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree