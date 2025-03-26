Menu
Publication date: 26 March 2025
A Working Man – Levon Cade has left his profession behind him to go ‘straight’ and work in construction. He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life.
7.1 A Working Man
A Working Man Action, Thriller, 2025, Great Britain / USA
