Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. Teaser 2
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. Teaser 2
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 8 July 2009
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
– The world famous singing pre-teen chipmunk trio return to contend with the pressures of school, celebrity, and a rival female music group known as The Chipettes.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer 2
trailer
teaser
6.1
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family, Musical, 2009, USA
02:17
Moy papa - medved
trailer
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
02:05
Sorry, Baby
trailer in russian
01:27
The Killgrin
trailer in russian
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
01:30
Verona
дополнительный trailer
01:13
Cheburashka 2
trailer
02:01
The Smurfs Movie
trailer in russian
01:22
The Exit 8
trailer in russian
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree