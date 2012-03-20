Menu
Trailers
Juan of the Dead. Trailer
Juan of the Dead. Trailer
Publication date: 20 March 2012
Juan of the Dead
– A group of slackers face an army of zombies. The Cuban government and media claim the living dead are dissidents revolting against the government.
