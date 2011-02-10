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The Kids Are All Right. Clip 1
The Kids Are All Right. Clip 1
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Publication date: 10 February 2011
The Kids Are All Right
– Two children conceived by artificial insemination bring their biological father into their non-traditional family life.
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7.2
The Kids Are All Right
Comedy, 2010, USA
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