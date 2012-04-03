Menu
Katy Perry: Part of Me - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Katy Perry: Part of Me. Teaser

Katy Perry: Part of Me. Teaser

Publication date: 3 April 2012
Katy Perry: Part of Me – The life, career and music of singer Katy Perry as we follow her on the California Dreams World Tour.
6.0 Katy Perry: Part of Me
Katy Perry: Part of Me Musical, Documentary, 2012, USA
