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The Guest. Trailer 1
The Guest. Trailer 1
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Publication date: 8 August 2014
The Guest
– A soldier introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in action. After the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.
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The Guest
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