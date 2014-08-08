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The Guest - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Trailers The Guest. Trailer 1

The Guest. Trailer 1

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Publication date: 8 August 2014
The Guest – A soldier introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in action. After the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.
6.4 The Guest
The Guest Action, Thriller, 2014, USA
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