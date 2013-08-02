Menu
Curse of Chucky - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Curse of Chucky. Trailer

Curse of Chucky. Trailer

Publication date: 2 August 2013
Curse of Chucky – After her mother's mysterious death, Nica begins to suspect that the talking, red-haired doll her visiting niece has been playing with may be the key to recent bloodshed and chaos.
5.9 Curse of Chucky
Curse of Chucky Horror, Thriller, Action, 2013, USA
