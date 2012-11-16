Menu
Post Tenebras Lux - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Post Tenebras Lux. Trailer

Post Tenebras Lux. Trailer

Publication date: 16 November 2012
Post Tenebras Lux – Juan and his urban family live in the Mexican countryside, where they enjoy and suffer a world apart. And nobody knows if these two worlds are complementary or if they strive to eliminate one another.
6.8 Post Tenebras Lux
Post Tenebras Lux Drama, 2012, Mexico / France / Netherlands / Germany
