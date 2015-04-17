Menu
Tale of Tales - teaser
Tale of Tales. Teaser

Tale of Tales. Teaser

Publication date: 17 April 2015
Tale of Tales – From the bitter quest of the Queen of Longtrellis, to two mysterious sisters who provoke the passion of a king, to the King of Highhills obsessed with a giant Flea, these tales are inspired by the fairytales by Giambattista Basile.
6.4 Tale of Tales
Tale of Tales Fantasy, History, 2015, Italy / France / Great Britain
