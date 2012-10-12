Menu
Trailers
God Save My Shoes. Trailer
God Save My Shoes. Trailer
Publication date: 12 October 2012
God Save My Shoes
– God Save My Shoes is the first documentary film to explore the intimate relationship between women and shoes, questioning why shoes are the most addictive item in a woman's closet and how shoes have become a totem object.
