Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
God Save My Shoes - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers God Save My Shoes. Trailer

God Save My Shoes. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 12 October 2012
God Save My Shoes – God Save My Shoes is the first documentary film to explore the intimate relationship between women and shoes, questioning why shoes are the most addictive item in a woman's closet and how shoes have become a totem object.
6.7 God Save My Shoes
God Save My Shoes Documentary, 2011, USA / France
Finnick 2 - trailer 2 02:21
Finnick 2  trailer 2
Chebi 2 - trailer 01:13
Chebi 2  trailer
Bonhoeffer - trailer in russian 02:13
Bonhoeffer  trailer in russian
Regretting You - trailer in russian 02:26
Regretting You  trailer in russian
Klyovny ulove - trailer 02:09
Klyovny ulove  trailer
Father Mother Sister Brother - trailer 01:01
Father Mother Sister Brother  trailer
Are You There? - trailer in russian 01:56
Are You There?  trailer in russian
One Battle After Another - trailer in russian 02:21
One Battle After Another  trailer in russian
Now You See Me 3 - trailer in russian 02:24
Now You See Me 3  trailer in russian
Prostokvashino - trailer 01:44
Prostokvashino  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more