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Knots. Trailer
Knots. Trailer
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Publication date: 18 May 2023
Knots
– Bird, an adult trucker, marries seventeen-year-old Dina. They build the largest house in the village, which eventually turns into an impregnable fortress.
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6.4
Knots
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