Trailers
Very Good Girls. Trailer
Very Good Girls. Trailer
Publication date: 4 June 2014
Very Good Girls
– Two New York City girls make a pact to lose their virginity during their first summer out of high school. When they both fall for the same street artist, the friends find their connection tested for the first time.
6.2
Very Good Girls
Drama, 2013, USA
