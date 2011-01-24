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The Company Men. Clip 6
The Company Men. Clip 6
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Publication date: 24 January 2011
The Company Men
– The story centers on a year in the life of three men trying to survive a round of corporate downsizing at a major company - and how that affects them, their families, and their communities.
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The Company Men
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