Maggie's Plan - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Maggie's Plan. Trailer

Maggie's Plan. Trailer

Publication date: 25 February 2016
Maggie's Plan – Maggie wants to have a baby, raising him on his her, but when she gets romantically involved with John, a married man, things get complicated and all the balance of Maggie's plans may collapse.
6.2 Maggie's Plan
Maggie's Plan Drama, 2015, USA
