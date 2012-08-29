Menu
Trailers
Le grand soir. Trailer
Le grand soir. Trailer
Publication date: 29 August 2012
Le grand soir
– The film tells the story of 2 brothers. One punk, one salesman. The salesman get laid off, and slowly becomes a punk like his brother.
Share trailer
