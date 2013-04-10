Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Standing Up. Trailer
Standing Up. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 10 April 2013
Standing Up
– Two kids befriend each other after being left stripped nude in a lake as the victims of an immature summer camp prank. They run away from camp and for three days learn more about each other than they've ever known before.
Expand
Share trailer
6.9
Standing Up
Family, 2013, USA
02:23
Gelya
trailer
02:51
Nobody 2
trailer in russian
01:08
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer
01:21
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
trailer in russian
01:13
Cheburashka 2
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
01:37
Finnik 2
trailer
01:43
Here
trailer in russian
02:23
Miller's Girl
trailer in russian
01:35
Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree