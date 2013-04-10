Menu
Publication date: 10 April 2013
Standing Up – Two kids befriend each other after being left stripped nude in a lake as the victims of an immature summer camp prank. They run away from camp and for three days learn more about each other than they've ever known before.
6.9 Standing Up
Standing Up Family, 2013, USA
