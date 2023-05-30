Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Jack Mimoun & the Secrets of Val Verde - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Jack Mimoun & the Secrets of Val Verde. Trailer

Jack Mimoun & the Secrets of Val Verde. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 30 May 2023
Jack Mimoun & the Secrets of Val Verde – Two years after surviving alone on the hostile island of Val Verde, Jack Mimoun has become an adventure star. The book recounting his experience is a bestseller and his television show breaks audience records. He is then approached by the mysterious Aurélie Diaz who will bring Jack Mimoun back to Val Verde to train him in search of the legendary sword of the pirate La Buse. Accompanied by Bruno Quézac, the ambitious but reckless manager of Jack, and Jean-Marc Bastos, a mercenary as disturbed as he is unpredictable, our adventurers will embark on an incredible treasure hunt through the jungle of the island of thousand dangers.
5.6 Jack Mimoun & the Secrets of Val Verde
Jack Mimoun & the Secrets of Val Verde Adventure, Comedy, 2022, France
Nuremberg - trailer in russian 02:06
Nuremberg  trailer in russian
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II - teaser-trailer 01:08
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II  teaser-trailer
The Magic Faraway Tree - trailer in russian 01:08
The Magic Faraway Tree  trailer in russian
Litvyak - trailer 02:47
Litvyak  trailer
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 - trailer 2 02:55
Domovyonok Kuzya 2  trailer 2
Toy Story 5 - trailer in russian 02:23
Toy Story 5  trailer in russian
Huntington - trailer in russian 02:05
Huntington  trailer in russian
Hottabych - teaser 00:46
Hottabych  teaser
A Private Life - trailer in russian 00:59
A Private Life  trailer in russian
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok - trailer 01:15
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more