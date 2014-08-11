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Miss Julie. International trailer 2
Miss Julie. International trailer 2
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Publication date: 11 August 2014
Miss Julie
– Over the course of a midsummer night in Fermanagh in 1890, an unsettled daughter of the Anglo-Irish aristocracy encourages her father's valet to seduce her.
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International trailer 1
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