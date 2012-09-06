Menu
I'm Not Harry Jenson. - trailer
Publication date: 6 September 2012
I'm Not Harry Jenson. – A true crime novelist, obsessed with his latest book and convinced he is losing his mind, takes a trip to the forest to recover, but ends up with a fellow traveler dead and blood on his hands.
6.0 I'm Not Harry Jenson.
I'm Not Harry Jenson. Thriller, Detective, 2010, New Zealand
