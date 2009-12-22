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The Yellow Handkerchief. Clip
The Yellow Handkerchief. Clip
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Publication date: 22 December 2009
The Yellow Handkerchief
– A road trip through Louisiana transforms three strangers who were originally brought together by their respective feelings of loneliness.
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