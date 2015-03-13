Menu
Cobain: Montage of Heck - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Cobain: Montage of Heck. Trailer

Cobain: Montage of Heck. Trailer

Publication date: 13 March 2015
Cobain: Montage of Heck – An authorized documentary on the late musician Kurt Cobain, from his early days in Aberdeen, Washington to his success and downfall with the grunge band Nirvana.
7.5 Cobain: Montage of Heck
Cobain: Montage of Heck Biography, Documentary, 2015, USA
