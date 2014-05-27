Menu
Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants. Trailer in russian 2
Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants. Trailer in russian 2
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
1
Publication date: 27 May 2014
Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants
– A stranded young ladybug forms an alliance with a squad of black ants in order to retrieve a rather unusual treasure to the ant hive.
