Anthropoid - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Anthropoid. Trailer

Anthropoid. Trailer

Publication date: 18 June 2016
Anthropoid – Based on the extraordinary true story of Operation Anthropoid, the WWII mission to assassinate SS General Reinhard Heydrich, the main architect behind the Final Solution and the Reich's third in command after Hitler and Himmler.
7.4 Anthropoid
Anthropoid Thriller, War, Biography, 2016, Great Britain / France / Czechia
