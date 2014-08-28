Menu
Bird People - trailer
Bird People. Trailer

Publication date: 28 August 2014
Bird People – In an airport hotel on the outskirts of Paris, a Silicon Valley engineer abruptly chucks his job, breaks things off with his wife, and holes up in his room. Soon, fate draws him and a young French maid together.
6.1 Bird People
Bird People Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, 2014, USA
