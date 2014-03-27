Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Last Passenger. Trailer
Last Passenger. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 27 March 2014
Last Passenger
– A small group of everyday passengers on a speeding London commuter train battle their warped driver who has a dark plan for everyone on-board.
Expand
Share trailer
5.7
Last Passenger
Detective, Thriller, Action, 2013, Great Britain
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
02:16
Geroi anekdotov
trailer
02:23
Gelya
trailer
02:23
Guns Up
trailer in russian
01:16
Never Let Go
trailer in russian
01:01
Them, Behind the Door
trailer in russian
01:46
Saint Catherine
trailer in russian
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
01:12
Klyovny ulove
trailer
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree