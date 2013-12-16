Menu
Short Term 12 - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Short Term 12. Trailer

Short Term 12. Trailer

Publication date: 16 December 2013
Short Term 12 – A 20-something supervising staff member of a residential treatment facility navigates the troubled waters of that world alongside her co-worker and longtime boyfriend.
7.4 Short Term 12
Short Term 12 Drama, 2013, USA
