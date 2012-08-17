Menu
Trailers
The Last Stand. Teaser
The Last Stand. Teaser
Publication date: 17 August 2012
The Last Stand
– The leader of a drug cartel busts out of a courthouse and speeds to the Mexican border, where the only thing in his path is a sheriff and his inexperienced staff.
All movie trailers
russian teaser
trailer 2
international trailer
trailer 1
6.8
The Last Stand
Action, 2013, USA
