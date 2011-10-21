Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Flowers of War. Trailer
The Flowers of War. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 21 October 2011
The Flowers of War
– A Westerner finds refuge with a group of women in a church during Japan's rape of Nanking in 1937. Posing as a priest, he attempts to lead the women to safety.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
fragment 2
fragment 1
international trailer
7.6
The Flowers of War
History, Drama, 2012, China
01:01
Father Mother Sister Brother
trailer
02:13
Bonhoeffer
trailer in russian
02:30
Roofman
trailer in russian
02:13
Eden
trailer in russian
02:16
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
trailer in russian
02:11
Buratino
trailer 2
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
01:47
Night of the Reaper
trailer
02:09
Kulachnyy
teaser-trailer
01:15
Levsha
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree