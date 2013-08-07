Menu
Line of Duty. Trailer

Publication date: 7 August 2013
Line of Duty – Four friends from the rough side of town grow apart when two are consumed by a life of crime, and the other two become FBI agents sent deep undercover - to bring down those childhood friends.
5.0 Line of Duty
Line of Duty Thriller, Crime, Action, 2013, USA
