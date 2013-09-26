Menu
Black Nativity - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Black Nativity. Trailer

Publication date: 26 September 2013
Black Nativity – A street-wise teen from Baltimore who has been raised by a single mother travels to New York City to spend the Christmas holiday with his estranged relatives, where he embarks on a surprising and inspirational journey.
4.7 Black Nativity
Black Nativity Drama, Musical, 2014, USA
