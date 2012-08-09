Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
V/H/S. Trailer
V/H/S. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 9 August 2012
V/H/S
– When a group of misfits are hired by an unknown third party to burglarize a desolate house and acquire a rare VHS tape, they discover more found footage than they bargained for.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
тв ролик 1
6.2
V/H/S
Thriller, Horror, 2012, USA
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
02:24
I Know What You Did Last Summer
trailer in russian
01:50
Kolbasa
trailer
01:27
The Killgrin
trailer in russian
02:22
Miller's Girl
trailer
02:11
Eden
trailer in russian
01:15
Levsha
trailer
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
02:23
Gelya
trailer
01:05
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
trailer with russian subtitles. перевыпуск
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree