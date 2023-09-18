Menu
Kinoafisha Trailers Ivan Semyonov. Bolshoy pokhod. Trailer

Publication date: 18 September 2023
Ivan Semyonov. Bolshoy pokhod – In the life of Ivan Semyonov, a tireless dreamer and unstoppable prankster, there is a new trouble. His school love - Tanechka, whose friendship he sought, leaves to study abroad. Ivan, trying to stop her departure, goes to all possible tricks: bribing her parents, offering a hand and heart, and even kidnapping. But as a result, he achieves only one thing - he is forbidden to approach her. Now only a miracle will help stop the move of his beloved Ivan. And this miracle is a Shaman who fulfills any desire.
Ivan Semyonov. Bolshoy pokhod Comedy, 2023, Russia
