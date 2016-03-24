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The LEGO Batman Movie - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The LEGO Batman Movie. Trailer

The LEGO Batman Movie. Trailer

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Publication date: 24 March 2016
The LEGO Batman Movie – A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.
7.5 The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Batman Movie Animation, 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
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