The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him. Trailer

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him. Trailer

Publication date: 30 June 2014
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him – Told from the male perspective, the story of a couple trying to reclaim the life and love they once knew and pick up the pieces of a past that may be too far gone.
7.1 The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Drama, 2013, USA
