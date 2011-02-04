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Take Me Home Tonight - TV spot 1
Kinoafisha Trailers Take Me Home Tonight. TV spot 1

Take Me Home Tonight. TV spot 1

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Publication date: 4 February 2011
Take Me Home Tonight – Four years after graduation, an awkward high school genius uses his sister's boyfriend's Labor Day party as the perfect opportunity to make his move on his high school crush.
7.1 Take Me Home Tonight
Take Me Home Tonight Comedy, Drama, 2010, USA / Germany
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