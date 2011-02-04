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Take Me Home Tonight. TV spot 1
Take Me Home Tonight. TV spot 1
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Publication date: 4 February 2011
Take Me Home Tonight
– Four years after graduation, an awkward high school genius uses his sister's boyfriend's Labor Day party as the perfect opportunity to make his move on his high school crush.
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Take Me Home Tonight
Comedy, Drama, 2010, USA / Germany
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