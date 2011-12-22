Menu
Publication date: 22 December 2011
Death of a Superhero – A dying 15-year-old boy draws stories of an invincible superhero as he struggles with his mortality.
7.0 Death of a Superhero
Death of a Superhero Comedy, Drama, 2011, Germany
