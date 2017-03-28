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Spider-Man: Homecoming. Trailer 2
Spider-Man: Homecoming. Trailer 2
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Publication date: 28 March 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming
– Peter Parker tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and must confront a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.
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Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, 2017, USA
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