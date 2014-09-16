Menu
Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead. Trailer

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead. Trailer

Publication date: 16 September 2014
Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead – Still on the run from a group of Nazi zombies, a man seeks the aid of a group of American zombie enthusiasts, and discovers new techniques for fighting the zombies.
6.7 Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead Comedy, Horror, Action, 2014, Norway / Iceland
