Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Lifeguard. Trailer
The Lifeguard. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 9 July 2013
The Lifeguard
– A former valedictorian quits her reporter job in New York and returns to the place she last felt happy: her childhood home in Connecticut. She gets work as a lifeguard and starts a dangerous relationship with a troubled teenager.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 1
5.2
The Lifeguard
Drama, 2013, USA
01:00
Skazki tyomnogo lesa. Vorozheya
trailer
02:15
Princes of Saint Trope
trailer in russian
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
02:23
The Conjuring: Last Rites
trailer in russian
01:13
Chebi 2
trailer
02:22
The Roses
trailer in russian
02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale
trailer in russian
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
01:08
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer
00:51
Ghost Train
russian teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree