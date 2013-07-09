Menu
The Lifeguard - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Lifeguard. Trailer

The Lifeguard. Trailer

Publication date: 9 July 2013
The Lifeguard – A former valedictorian quits her reporter job in New York and returns to the place she last felt happy: her childhood home in Connecticut. She gets work as a lifeguard and starts a dangerous relationship with a troubled teenager.
5.2 The Lifeguard
The Lifeguard Drama, 2013, USA
