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Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Dubbed trailer
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 16 April 2019
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
– A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.
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