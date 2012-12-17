Menu
Another Woman's Life - trailer
Another Woman's Life. Trailer

Another Woman's Life. Trailer

Publication date: 17 December 2012
Another Woman's Life – A young woman falls in love, then wakes up a decade later as the mother of a young boy who is also in the middle of a divorce.
6.5 Another Woman's Life
Another Woman's Life Mystery, Comedy, Drama, 2012, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
