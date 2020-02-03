Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Minions 2 - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Minions 2. Teaser

Minions 2. Teaser

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 3 February 2020
Minions 2 – A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the backup of his followers, the Minions.
7.2 Minions 2
Minions 2 Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family, 2022, USA / France / Japan
Chudo-yudo - teaser 00:59
Chudo-yudo  teaser
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 - trailer 2 02:55
Domovyonok Kuzya 2  trailer 2
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala - trailer 00:59
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala  trailer
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt - teaser-trailer 01:21
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt  teaser-trailer
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya - основной trailer 01:55
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya  основной trailer
Nuremberg - trailer in russian 02:06
Nuremberg  trailer in russian
Scream 7 - trailer in russian 02:19
Scream 7  trailer in russian
The Magic Faraway Tree - trailer in russian 01:08
The Magic Faraway Tree  trailer in russian
Tvoe serdce budet razbito - trailer 01:55
Tvoe serdce budet razbito  trailer
Race To Monte Carlo - teaser-trailer 01:23
Race To Monte Carlo  teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more